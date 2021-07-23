Genworth Financial Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Genworth Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genworth Financial Inc. As of 2021Q2, Genworth Financial Inc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 434,837 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.84%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Genworth Financial Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.44%. The holding were 434,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Genworth Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.
