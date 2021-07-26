Mitesco, Inc. Engages EF Hutton in Investment Banking Role

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. ( MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, has announced it has engaged EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC (formerly known as Kingswood Capital Markets, or "Hutton"), a diversified financial services company, as its investment banker with regard to its capital needs for the expansion of its clinic network, acquisitions, and overall operational needs.

“EF Hutton has numerous successful relationships with similar companies, including in the healthcare arena. Especially interesting is their presence in Europe through their Kingswood Holdings Limited parent, with over $8 billion in assets under management. We believe their team can facilitate our capital needs both now and over the long term as we grow our network of clinics through new site buildout and acquisitions,” commented Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco.

EF Hutton has raised over $2 billion in capital for its clients to date in 2021 and over $3 billion in the last twelve months. Following a series of high-profile executive appointments and after establishing a national and global reach, EF Hutton has secured its position as an active investment bank in the middle-market space, ultimately prompting and supporting this timely rebrand.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC ( www.thegoodclinic.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood Capital Markets), division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global, full-service, investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood USA, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited. The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.67 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than the statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding plans to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations and its obtain funding for its capital needs, the expected contribution of Mitesco and its operating companies, The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD, being well positioned to deliver on their mission of improving healthcare, and working to improve quality, lower cost, and increase convenience for patients around the world. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned, our ability to obtain the capital needed to expand our operations, our ability to deliver on our mission of improving healthcare for patients around the world, and the other factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

