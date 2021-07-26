Logo
Sweet Earth Enjoys Steady Sales Growth and Appears on Kathy Ireland Health and Wellness Show

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021

(CSE: SE)
(FSE: 1KZ1)
(OTCQB: SEHCF)

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it continues to see sales growth in both its online and retail businesses and was recently featured on Kathy Ireland's Health and Wellness Show.

Sweet_Earth_Holdings_Corporation_Sweet_Earth_Enjoys_Steady_Sales.jpg

Online sales saw a significant increase in online sales after it had been featured in the Healthy Living section of Woman's World1 magazine, America's leading health and fitness tabloid / portal for women over fifty years of age. The article, which was featured in the April 12, 20212 issue of Woman's World Magazine, highlights the potential benefits of using the Company's CBD Hydrating Oat & Honey Facial Cleanser for dry eye syndrome ("DES"). Increased online portal sales, which peaked at USD 7,000 daily, were not only seen for its facial cleanser, but also in other skincare products. The Company is now seeing a second wave of sales driven from repeat customers.

The Company has also seen robust sales of its products at Market of Choice3 and has received top shelf space amongst CBD skincare products. Sweet Earth is currently expanding to retailers located outside of Oregon and is in the process of hiring a consultant, which will be described in a subsequent news release.

On July 22, 2021, Sweet Earth representatives, which included spokesperson and CFL / NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, appeared on Kathy Ireland's Health and Wellness Show to discuss the Company's products. Sweet Earth touched upon the following characteristics that make its products unique:

  • Its farm-to-shelf platform (Sweet Earth
    was the first to create such a platform
    in the CBD industry)
  • Insight into the Sweet Earth story
  • Sweet Earth's focus on scientific lab
    results for its products
  • Effective use of strategic alliances
  • Benefits of CBD
  • Use of other healthy ingredients
  • Leaping Bunny Certification4

Warren Moon commented, "It was a pleasure to meet with Kathy Ireland and discuss her interest in Sweet Earth's products, of which I am an avid user. In particular I find the CBD Muscle Recovery Rub to be the best available product to relieve muscle pain."

About Sweet Earth
Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.
Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Cooper"

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

____________________________

1 Woman's World is an American supermarket weekly magazine with a circulation of 1.6 million readers and leading online portal.

2 Subscribers received the magazine prior to the April 2, 2021.news stand display.

3 Market of Choice operates 11 stores and offers a wide selection of the finest and freshest conventional, natural, organic, and health-conscience products.

4 https://www.leapingbunny.org/

favicon.png?sn=VA53849&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweet-earth-enjoys-steady-sales-growth-and-appears-on-kathy-ireland-health-and-wellness-show-301341016.html

SOURCE Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA53849&Transmission_Id=202107261000PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA53849&DateId=20210726
