Lancaster Investment Management LLP Buys Expedia Group Inc

Investment company Lancaster Investment Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lancaster Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Lancaster Investment Management LLP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,376 shares, 46.07% of the total portfolio.
- Aon PLC (AON) - 2,911 shares, 29.98% of the total portfolio.
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 3,393 shares, 23.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lancaster Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $161.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.94%. The holding were 3,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.
