Lancaster Investment Management LLP Buys Expedia Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lancaster Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Lancaster Investment Management LLP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lancaster Investment Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lancaster+investment+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,376 shares, 46.07% of the total portfolio. Aon PLC (AON) - 2,911 shares, 29.98% of the total portfolio. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 3,393 shares, 23.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lancaster Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $161.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.94%. The holding were 3,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.