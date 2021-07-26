Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BILL,

BILL, Added Positions: USHY, GLDM, EMB, SCHO, SCHR,

USHY, GLDM, EMB, SCHO, SCHR, Reduced Positions: PINC, GOVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp. As of 2021Q2, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,406,500 shares, 27.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 6,223,000 shares, 20.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 3,825,200 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 17,364,900 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 6,898,225 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $205.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.