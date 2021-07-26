National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, 3M Co, Dollar General Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Merck Inc, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: IWB,

IWB, Added Positions: MMM, DG,

MMM, DG, Reduced Positions: IVV,

IVV, Sold Out: MRK, C,

Investment company National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, 3M Co, Dollar General Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Merck Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur. As of 2021Q2, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur owns 46 stocks with a total value of $11.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+mutual+insurance+federation+of+agricultural+cooperatives/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 10,043,800 shares, 19.33% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 10,753,317 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 4,336,847 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,125,832 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 3,300,650 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.1%. The holding were 4,336,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in 3M Co by 384.59%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 171.67%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $228.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.