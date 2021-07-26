Logo
i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 9, 2021, after the Nasdaq market close.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (877) 270-2148 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on August 10, 2021, through August 17, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering Confirmation Code 10158331.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $15.0 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021.

