Vatera Holdings Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,667 shares, 56.14% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 173,350 shares, 41.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.50%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 37,600 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
Vatera Holdings Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Vatera Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 254.50%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.59%. The holding were 173,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.
