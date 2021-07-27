Vatera Holdings Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

New Purchases: VXUS,

VXUS, Added Positions: VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vatera Holdings Llc. As of 2021Q2, Vatera Holdings Llc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VATERA HOLDINGS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vatera+holdings+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,667 shares, 56.14% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 173,350 shares, 41.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.50% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 37,600 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

Vatera Holdings Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vatera Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 254.50%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.59%. The holding were 173,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.