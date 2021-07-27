Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Preclinical Efficacy of JadiCell Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Animal Model Resembling COVID-19 Delta Variant Associated Lung Pathology

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today preliminary data demonstrating administration of its universal donor adult stem cell product, JadiCell, reduced pulmonary pathology in an animal model replicating the severe inflammation observed in patients infected with the COVID-19 delta variant. In a series of experiments, mice were administered a synthetic version of viral compounds (Poly IC and spike protein) known to induce lung damage1 in a manner resembling uncontrolled COVID-19.

In contrast to other studies, the current experiments utilized significantly higher doses of the viral mimicking compounds in order to replicate infection with the delta variant. It is published that the delta variant evades various immune mechanisms of the body, therefore causing a significantly higher viral load as compared to the original virus2.

JadiCell administration resulted in significant reduction of lung injury based on preservation of lung function, reduction of inflammatory cells entering the lung, and suppression of specific proteins such as C5a which are associated with poor prognosis in COVID-19 patients3.

"Aside from its enhanced infectivity rate and ability to escape various immune mechanisms, little is known about the delta variant," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "Although the data reported today was based on animal studies, the significant suppression of lung damage, which we did not observe with other stem cells, supports the idea that the JadiCell may benefit patients with the delta variant."

In an FDA double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial the JadiCell was successful at substantially improving survival in end-stage patients with COVID-19 associated acute lung failure4. Specifically, treatment was associated with significantly improved patient survival (91% vs 42%).

"As a company we are committed to learning as much as we can about our cellular product from laboratory studies while we are concurrently in discussions with the FDA regarding our planned Phase III pivotal trial," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Given the unique ability of the JadiCell in animal studies to concurrently suppress cytokine storm while stimulating regenerative processes in the lung, combined with promising patient data, we are hopeful that our work will lead to a new weapon in our fight against this invisible enemy."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

