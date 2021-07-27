Logo
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Acquires Esports Gaming Center in Salinas California

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Simplicity now has corporate owned gaming centers at malls owned and managed by Simon Property Group, Brookfield Properties, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (“JLL”), and others.

Boca Raton, Florida, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it acquired 100% of the assets of an esports gaming center owned by a PLAYlive Nation franchisee. The gaming center located at Northridge Mall in Salinas, California, was opened in mid 2018 with 24 gaming stations and a separate tabletop space to accommodate up to 30 players of card games such as Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering. The location in Salinas is expected to reopen this week with all existing staff being retained by Simplicity. Simplicity Esports now owns a total of 16 gaming centers, and also has 12 operational franchisee owned gaming center locations at various capacities.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am excited to continue executing our growth strategy of acquiring existing gaming centers and signing percentage rent leases with landlords. As we have previously stated, our gaming center acquisitions generated approximately $3,000,000 in sales in 2019, and all of our corporate owned gaming centers currently operate with percentage rent leases. We plan to include the Salinas location in our crypto mining program, that mines crypto currency during periods when gaming stations are idle, once the location is fully operational with its PCs. Assuming no new COVID-19 related restrictions, I expect customers to continue returning to our gaming centers and revenues to continue growing as a result of the increased traffic.”

Simplicity Esports intends to list its common stock and warrants on The NASDAQ Capital Market or the American. There is no guarantee that the listing application will be approved by The Nasdaq Capital Market or the American.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (

WINR, Financial) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns 16 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 17 esports gaming centers, providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fire® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
561-819-8586

