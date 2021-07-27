Logo
Local Communities and Camino Employees in Chala, Peru Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Camino Corp. (

TSXV:COR, Financial)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1, Financial) ('Camino' or the 'Company') considers the health and safety of its workers and host communities a fundamental aspect of the Company's operations and is pleased to report that the Los Chapitos copper project's local community of Atiquipa, Jaqui, y Yauca, and the nearby township of Chala have started to receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations of Sinopharm. The vaccination program will benefit Camino's operations and improve overall safety conditions, as the Company has hired locally to staff its housing, operations, and to support and execute the geophysical program that is currently underway. During the pandemic, Camino provided the local community with COVID-19 testing kits, financial support for ranchers to purchase feed for animals, and food packages for those infected with COVID-19. Camino is also supplying the community of Atiquipa with 10 computer tablets and new satellite internet access, while the community's existing network is undergoing an upgrade. Other, non-local, Camino employees have also received vaccinations.

With strict protocols in place, Camino remained active in Peru through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has recently raised $8M (see news release dated May 19, 2021) to continue its investment in Peru. Major milestones achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic at its Los Chapitos copper project include the 2020 drilling program (see news release dated January 19, 2021), various exploration programs, and a geophysics campaign (see news release dated July 6, 2021). The Company expects to start a drilling campaign at Los Chapitos in the middle of August, 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company also advanced exploration of its Plata Dorada silver and copper project and increased its land package (see news release dated May 12, 2021) and acquired the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project (see news release dated March 30, 2021).

'We are very grateful that the local community of Atiquipa, Jaqui, y Yauca, the township of Chala, and our employees in Peru are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccinations,' said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. 'This is a very dynamic time in Peru, with a new president inaugurated this week. The mining industry's investments and actions support Peru's development goals and initiatives through community investments, and employment and training, particularly in remote locations. I have been in Lima speaking with government transition teams and liaison offices to begin to position Camino for future opportunities. We are a very active entrepreneurial group with long-term vision and we are ready to review new opportunities and consider increasing our investment in the country.'

Picture1.png

Photo 1. Vaccines received in Arequipa, Chala, Peru, July 2021

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. In addition, the company has commenced field studies at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino is currently closing the acquisition of the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
/S/ 'Jay Chmelauskas'
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Camino Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel: (604) 608-4513

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes, the prospectivity of future exploration work on the Los Chapitos, Plata Dorada, and Maria Cecilia projects, or that actual results of exploration and engineering activities are consistent with management's expectations. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management, that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Camino Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657136/Local-Communities-and-Camino-Employees-in-Chala-Peru-Receive-First-COVID-19-Vaccine-Dose

img.ashx?id=657136

