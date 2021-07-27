Steve Mandel's Lone Pine Checks Into Warren Buffett's RH

Lone Pine Capital, the firm founded by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this week that it established a new position in RH ( RH, Financial) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

A former mentee of Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management, Mandel founded Greenwich, Connecticut-based Lone Pine as a long-and-short equity firm. Lone Pine invests in public equity markets around the globe using fundamental analysis and bottom-up stock picking to build the equity portfolio.

Transaction details

Lone Pine purchased 1,089,837 shares of RH ( RH, Financial), giving the position a 2.55% weight in its equity portfolio. Shares traded around $661.64 on the July 16 transaction date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.66.

Lone Pine joins several gurus with large holdings in RH, including Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s Third Point.

Company background and financial strength summary

Formerly known as Restoration Hardware, the Corte Madera, California-based company operates a network of luxury retail stores that sells furniture, lighting, textiles, bath and décor. GuruFocus ranks RH’s financial strength 5 out of 10. Although the company has a strong Altman Z-score of 4.85, its interest coverage and debt ratios are underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

Company profitability summary

RH’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 29.4% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 92% of global competitors.

Despite strong profit margin growth, RH has a one-star business predictability rank and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms just over 69% of global cyclical retail companies.

See also

As of the March quarter filing, Lone Pine’s $27.53 billion equity portfolio contains 38 stocks with a turnover ratio of 19%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, communication services and consumer cyclical, with weights of 39.07%, 22.01% and 20.06%, respectively.

Lone Pine’s top consumer cyclical holdings include Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), Farfetch Ltd. ( FTCH, Financial), MercadoLibre Inc. ( MELI, Financial), L Brands Inc. ( LB, Financial) and Carvana Co. ( CVNA, Financial).