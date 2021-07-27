Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

PR Newswire

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE American: EVY) (the "Fund") announced today the results of the adjourned special meeting of shareholders held on July 27, 2021. Shareholders voted to approve the liquidation and termination of the Fund pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation and Termination adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees. Additional information regarding the Fund's liquidation, including the planned timing, will be set forth in a future press release.

If you have any questions regarding the liquidation, please contact the Fund at 1-800-262-1122.

About the Fund

Eaton Vance applies in-depth fundamental analysis to the active management of equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies. Eaton Vance's investment teams follow time-tested principles of investing that emphasize ongoing risk management, tax management (where applicable) and the pursuit of consistent long-term returns. The firm's investment capabilities encompass the global capital markets. With a history dating back to 1924, Eaton Vance is headquartered in Boston and also maintains investment offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore. For more information, visit evmanagement.com. Eaton Vance is a part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

