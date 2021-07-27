Logo
Textainer Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 27, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Textainer's Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-866-269-4266 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-323-347-3282 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Textainer's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021, through August 12, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 3867606.

Upcoming Investor Conference

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Chan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Susquehanna Energy, Industrials & Airlines Virtual Conference. Ghesquiere and Chan will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with over 4 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 150,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT).

Contact Information
Investor Relations
+1 415-658-8333
[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/textainer-announces-date-for-the-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-participating-in-an-upcoming-investor-conference-301342605.html

SOURCE Textainer Group Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF56574&Transmission_Id=202107271715PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF56574&DateId=20210727
