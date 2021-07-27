Logo
2Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, July 27, 2021

SÃO PAULO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q21.

Revenue acceleration driven by positive evolution of mobile and fiber accesses, combined with net profit growing 20.9%

R$ million

2Q21

% y-o-y




Net Operating Revenues

10,649

3.2

Core Revenue

9,453

8.2

Mobile Revenue

6,990

5.6

Fixed Core Revenue

2,462

16.4

Non-Core Revenue

1,197

(24.4)

Total Costs

(6,423)

3.4

Recurring Total Costs

(5,860)

(5.7)

Recurring EBITDA

4,226

3.0

Recurring EBITDA Margin

39.7%

(0.1) p.p.

Reported EBITDA

4,789

16.7

Reported EBITDA Margin %

45.0%

5.2 p.p.

Net Income

1,345

20.9




Capex | Ex- IFRS 16

2,251

17.9

Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments

1,868

(32.6)




Total Subscribers (thousand)

96,721

5.1

Core Subscribers

87,197

8.7

Non-Core Subscribers

9,524

(19.0)

Mobile market share reached 33.0% in April 2021[1], reaffirming Vivo's leadership in the mobile business. Postpaid accesses grew 8.7% y-o-y and accounted for 58.2% of total mobile accesses, with a market share of 36.9% in April 2021¹.

Fiber-to-the-home broadband customers totaled 4 million (+41.3% y-o-y), posting strong net additions in 2Q21. FTTH Revenues increased 49.7% versus 2Q20, reaching R$1,062 million.

Net revenues grew +3.2% y-o-y due to a portfolio of unmatched quality and service. Core businesses continues to increase its relevance, as it already represents 89% of total revenues. Core fixed revenues continue to grow significantly (+14.3% y-o-y) while mobile revenues are showing solid recovery once again (+5.6% y-o-y).

Total Costs went +3.4% up in 2Q21, as cost base is evolving with the sale of handsets and digital services, offsetting this quarter cost reductions based on digitalization and simplification initiatives.

Recurring EBITDA totaled R$4,226 million (+3.0% y-o-y) in 2Q21, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 39.7%.

Investments of R$2,251 million in 2Q21, focused on the expansion of the FTTH network and the capacity of the 4G and 4.5G networks.

Net income equaled R$1,345 million, (+20.9% y-o-y) with improved operating performance. Shareholder remuneration declared until June-21 reached R$1,330 million, representing a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Free Cash Flow after Leasing payments totaled R$1,868 million in 2Q21, reflecting the ongoing, efficient Company's financial management.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL – Investor Relations
Christian Gebara
David Melcon
Luis Plaster
João Pedro Carneiro
+55 11 3430-3687 / [email protected]

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir

1 Most recent market share data published by Anatel with information of all large carriers.

favicon.png?sn=SP56705&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2q21-results-telefonica-brasil-sa-301342667.html

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP56705&Transmission_Id=202107271840PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP56705&DateId=20210727
