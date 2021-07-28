Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Appoints Richard Rosenblum as President and Chief Financial Officer

CARMEL, CA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. ( IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a California-based fintech company focused on building a 21st century universal digital payment platform, IPSIPay, today announced the appointment of Richard Rosenblum as the Company’s new President and Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Rosenblum is an entrepreneur and business veteran in the areas of the financial services, capital markets, healthcare, technology, and real estate. His experience ranges from being a managing director at several investment merchant banks as well as a C-suite executive. Mr. Rosenblum has sat as a director on boards of both public and private companies that focus on healthcare, life sciences and technology. He is also the founder of Harborview Capital, where he led a team of strategic advisors in the areas of capital formation, merchant banking and management consulting, and funding over $250 million in capital for companies.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., said, “We are excited to welcome Richard as a part of our team. His leadership experience and strong finance and capital markets background, particularly with emerging growth, will prove invaluable in helping with investment negotiating structuring and funding. With our payment processing system in its final stages of development, Richard’s addition will play a key role in its successful roll-out and implementation.”

Mr. Rosenblum added, “With the Company’s launch of its payment processing system quickly approaching, I believe there is a significant opportunity for the firm and am confident that my experience with emerging growth companies will enable me to help the Company in executing on its business plan.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative Payment Solutions Inc.’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (investor.ipsipay.com)

