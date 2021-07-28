Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. Buys Centene Corp, Alkermes PLC, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NanoString Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: CNC, ALKS, KYMR, ACRS, BDSX, HOLX, FOLD, ARGX, BIO, ITOS, MCRB,
- Added Positions: MRTX, MREO, FBRX,
- Reduced Positions: GH, ADPT, PODD, JAZZ, AVDL, AZN, EPIX, ARNA, SHC, RGLS, PMVP, ASLN, GLTO,
- Sold Out: VRTX, UNH, NSTG, KURA, RCUS, SAGE, JNCE, SEEL, TPTX,
For the details of Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asymmetry+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P.
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 164,489 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 176,010 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.6%
- Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 421,341 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83%
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 142,246 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.8%
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 57,979 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.96%
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 164,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 305,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $43.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 123,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 315,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biodesix Inc (BDSX)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Biodesix Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.14 and $20.35, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 381,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 46,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 138.96%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $152.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 57,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (MREO)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 52.20%. The purchase prices were between $2.94 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,618,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Forte Biosciences Inc by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 66,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.Sold Out: NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $80.6, with an estimated average price of $63.47.Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.85 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $24.91.Sold Out: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.5.Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment