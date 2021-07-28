Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. Buys Centene Corp, Alkermes PLC, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NanoString Technologies Inc

New Purchases: CNC, ALKS, KYMR, ACRS, BDSX, HOLX, FOLD, ARGX, BIO, ITOS, MCRB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Centene Corp, Alkermes PLC, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NanoString Technologies Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, Arcus Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Centene Corp (CNC) - 164,489 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 176,010 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.6% Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 421,341 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 142,246 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.8% Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 57,979 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.96%

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 164,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 305,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $43.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 123,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 315,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Biodesix Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.14 and $20.35, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 381,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 46,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 138.96%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $152.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 57,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 52.20%. The purchase prices were between $2.94 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,618,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Forte Biosciences Inc by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 66,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in NanoString Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $80.6, with an estimated average price of $63.47.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.85 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.5.

Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.