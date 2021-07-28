Kabouter Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

For the details of Kabouter Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kabouter+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kabouter Management, LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 969,950 shares, 40.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.28%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 458,379 shares, 20.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 121,582 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 545,762 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) - 1,899,749 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
Kabouter Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Kabouter Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 258.28%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.53%. The holding were 969,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kabouter Management, LLC. Also check out:
