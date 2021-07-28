Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: ICSH, ADM, BRK.B, NUE, AMCR,

ICSH, ADM, BRK.B, NUE, AMCR, Added Positions: NEAR, QQQ, PFF, IWR, SJNK, HYG, XOM, WBA, CAH, ED, GIS, KMB, LEG, LOW, VZ,

NEAR, QQQ, PFF, IWR, SJNK, HYG, XOM, WBA, CAH, ED, GIS, KMB, LEG, LOW, VZ, Reduced Positions: BSCL, AGG, IGSB, CINF, EMR, TGT, UNH, TROW, VO, ABBV, VFC, APD, SWK, SPGI, ECL, ADP, MSFT,

BSCL, AGG, IGSB, CINF, EMR, TGT, UNH, TROW, VO, ABBV, VFC, APD, SWK, SPGI, ECL, ADP, MSFT, Sold Out: SHY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nucor Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,615 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 214,104 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 47,329 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 47,853 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 84,208 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 66,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $99.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 65.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 60,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.