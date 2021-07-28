Logo
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

On July 28, 2021, BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) declared a distribution of $0.050 per share of common stock, payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2021. The ex-dividend date is August 10, 2021. The previous distribution declared in June was $0.050 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to pay most, but likely not all, of its net income to common shareholders in monthly income dividends. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare distributions monthly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com%2Fnewsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728006059/en/

