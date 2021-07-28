NOVAGOLD Receives $75 Million from Newmont Corporation

Second payment for the sale of NOVAGOLD’s 50% interest in the Galore Creek project

Treasury exceeds $150 million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) (“NOVAGOLD” or “the Company”) has received $75 million from Newmont Corporation (TSX: NGT, NYSE: NEM) (“Newmont”) as per the 2018 Share Purchase Agreement in which NOVAGOLD agreed to sell its 50% interest in the Galore Creek project (“GCP”) in British Columbia, Canada. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Under the terms of the July 2018 Agreement1, total consideration payable by Newmont was up to $275 million. NOVAGOLD received $100 million upon closing and $75 million yesterday. The remaining amounts related to the 2018 sale of the GCP are payable as follows:

$25 million upon the earlier of: (i) completion of a project feasibility study prepared by or for GCP, or (ii) five (5) years from the closing date on July 27, 2023; and, $75 million contingent upon GCP construction approval.

The latest payment from Newmont will increase NOVAGOLD’s cash position by $75 million, which consisted of approximately $108 million of cash and term deposits as of May 31, 2021.

As a result of the successful sale of GCP, NOVAGOLD materially increased its treasury, providing the Company with a strong financial foundation to advance its 50%-owned Donlin Gold project (“Donlin Gold”) in Alaska. The Company expects its existing financial resources and future incoming payments to be sufficient to execute on its business plan without resorting to raising more capital until a construction decision on Donlin Gold is made.

About NOVAGOLD

NOVAGOLD is a well-financed precious metals company focused on the development of the Donlin Gold project, owned 50/50 with Barrick Gold Corporation, in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories, inclusive of proven and probable mineral reserves (541 million tonnes at an average grade of approximately 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated resource categories on a 100% basis),2 Donlin Gold is regarded to be one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open pit gold deposits in the world.

According to the 2011 Technical Report, with content updated as discussed under the heading “NI 43-101 Technical Report” contained in NOVAGOLD’s press release issued June 29, 2021, once in production, Donlin Gold is expected to produce an average of more than one million ounces per year over a 27-year mine life on a 100% basis. The Donlin Gold project has substantial exploration potential beyond the designed footprint which currently covers three kilometers of an approximately eight-kilometer-long gold-bearing trend. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on State permitting, optimization work, community outreach, and workforce development in preparation for the eventual construction and operation of this project. With a strong balance sheet, NOVAGOLD is well-positioned to fund its share of permitting and optimization advancement efforts at the Donlin Gold project.

Donlin Gold is a committed partner to the Alaska Native communities both surrounding the project and within the State as a whole. An important factor that distinguishes Donlin Gold from most other mining assets in Alaska is that the project is located on private land that was selected by Calista Corporation (“Calista”) and The Kuskokwim Corporation (“TKC”) at the direction of the Yukon-Kuskokwim region Elders and was designated for mining activities five decades ago. Donlin Gold has entered into life-of-mine agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights, and TKC, a collection of 10 village corporations, which owns the surface land rights and is committed to providing employment opportunities, scholarships, and preferential contract considerations to Calista and TKC shareholders. These agreements include a revenue-sharing structure established by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 which resolved Alaska Native land claims, allotting 44 million acres of land for use by Alaska Native Corporations. Additionally, our long-term commitment to economic development is exemplified by Donlin Gold’s support of TKC’s initiative to launch energy and infrastructure projects in Middle Kuskokwim villages. These partnerships, activities, and programs are illustrative of the commitment to the sustainable and responsible development of the Donlin Gold project for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Scientific and Technical Information

Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the “Donlin Creek Gold Project, Alaska, USA, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Second Updated Feasibility Study,” effective November 18, 2011, and amended January 20, 2012 (“2011 Technical Report”) prepared by AMEC with an effective date of November 18, 2011, as amended January 20, 2012. Kirk Hanson, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, North America, (AMEC, Reno) is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the independent technical report, and an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101. As discussed under the heading “NI-43-101” Technical Report” in NOVAGOLD’s press release issued June 29, 2021, Wood Canada Limited (“Wood” formerly AMEC Americas Limited) has updated the content in the 2011 Technical Report with updated costs, economic assessment, permitting information, and technical information related to permitting, generated on the Donlin Gold project since 2011. The Company anticipates voluntarily filing the technical report on SEDAR in 2021.

Clifford Krall, P.E., who is the Mine Engineering Manager for NOVAGOLD and a “qualified person” under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the Donlin Gold project contained in this media release.

