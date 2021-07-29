Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 by posting an earnings letter on its Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citrix.com%2Finvestors. Citrix will host a conference call today at 8:15 a.m. ET to address questions.

The conference call may be accessed via webcast at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citrix.com%2Finvestors. A replay of the audio webcast can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Citrix corporate website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citrix.com%2Finvestors.

