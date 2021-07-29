Logo
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 by posting an earnings letter on its Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citrix.com%2Finvestors. Citrix will host a conference call today at 8:15 a.m. ET to address questions.

The conference call may be accessed via webcast at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citrix.com%2Finvestors. A replay of the audio webcast can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Citrix corporate website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citrix.com%2Finvestors.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with transitions in key personnel and succession, products, their development, integration and distribution, product demand and pipeline, customer acceptance of new products, economic and competitive factors, Citrix’s key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in Citrix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

Citrix® is a trademark or registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210729005086r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005086/en/

