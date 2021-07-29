Verizon expands marketing team focused on innovation, partnerships and efficiency

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Verizon expands marketing team focused on innovation, partnerships and efficiency

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tony Wells named Senior Vice President, Chief Media Officer and Jennifer Gardner named Vice President, Media Platforms

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Verizon’s continued commitment to transform media strategy, experiences and partnerships while pushing the industry forward, the company is building onto its marketing leadership team naming Tony Wells as Senior Vice President, Chief Media Officer and Jennifer Gardner as Vice President, Media Platforms.

Wells will be responsible for enterprise media across all business units, platforms and channels; managing the enterprise centers of excellence for sponsorships, experiential and digital marketing; and leading relationships and partnerships for sports and entertainment marketing and sponsorships across Verizon.

Having led marketing teams across industries, Wells comes to Verizon from USAA where he served as Chief Brand Officer, cultivating deep brand growth and affinity from the organization’s extensive membership. Wells is a member of the ANA’s Board of Directors, served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps and is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He will join Verizon in September and report to Chief Marketing Officer, Diego Scotti.

Wells succeeds John Nitti who held the role of Chief Media Officer for over 5 years and was recently promoted to Senior Vice President of New Business & Partner Development leading Verizon’s major enterprise wide partnerships for the company.

“Tony brings a wealth of experience in not only building and shaping dynamic brands, but in helping to lead diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” said Scotti. “His experience and expertise will move the Verizon brand forward, drive innovation and help champion our responsible marketing action plan.”

Additionally, Jennifer Gardner has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President, Media Platforms. Gardner will oversee media strategy, planning, buying and activation across Verizon. Gardner comes to Verizon from Unilever where she managed customer-centric media plans. She was also a leader in the creation of Unilever's Responsibility Framework, achieving greater accountability tied to diversity, equity and inclusion. Gardner is co-lead of the ANA's Media Leadership Committee and co-founded the Media Growth Leadership Council. She will join Verizon in August and report into Wells.

“Tony and Jeni are exceptional leaders and their skills will help us continue to drive innovation, think differently about technology’s impact on storytelling, marketing and our partners’ industries,” added Scotti. “But what excites me most is not only their impressive and accomplished careers, but their commitment to innovate towards being both a force for growth and a force for good.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4ODg5OCM0MzIwNzc0IzIwMDg2NjQ=
28b3f359-0898-4d4b-ab22-fee62dc0c9b8

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment