Verizon expands marketing team focused on innovation, partnerships and efficiency

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Verizon’s continued commitment to transform media strategy, experiences and partnerships while pushing the industry forward, the company is building onto its marketing leadership team naming Tony Wells as Senior Vice President, Chief Media Officer and Jennifer Gardner as Vice President, Media Platforms.



Wells will be responsible for enterprise media across all business units, platforms and channels; managing the enterprise centers of excellence for sponsorships, experiential and digital marketing; and leading relationships and partnerships for sports and entertainment marketing and sponsorships across Verizon.

Having led marketing teams across industries, Wells comes to Verizon from USAA where he served as Chief Brand Officer, cultivating deep brand growth and affinity from the organization’s extensive membership. Wells is a member of the ANA’s Board of Directors, served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps and is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He will join Verizon in September and report to Chief Marketing Officer, Diego Scotti.

Wells succeeds John Nitti who held the role of Chief Media Officer for over 5 years and was recently promoted to Senior Vice President of New Business & Partner Development leading Verizon’s major enterprise wide partnerships for the company.

“Tony brings a wealth of experience in not only building and shaping dynamic brands, but in helping to lead diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” said Scotti. “His experience and expertise will move the Verizon brand forward, drive innovation and help champion our responsible marketing action plan.”

Additionally, Jennifer Gardner has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President, Media Platforms. Gardner will oversee media strategy, planning, buying and activation across Verizon. Gardner comes to Verizon from Unilever where she managed customer-centric media plans. She was also a leader in the creation of Unilever's Responsibility Framework, achieving greater accountability tied to diversity, equity and inclusion. Gardner is co-lead of the ANA's Media Leadership Committee and co-founded the Media Growth Leadership Council. She will join Verizon in August and report into Wells.

“Tony and Jeni are exceptional leaders and their skills will help us continue to drive innovation, think differently about technology’s impact on storytelling, marketing and our partners’ industries,” added Scotti. “But what excites me most is not only their impressive and accomplished careers, but their commitment to innovate towards being both a force for growth and a force for good.”

