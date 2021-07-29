Logo
DuPont Names 2021 Lavoisier and Pedersen Award Medalists

PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Seven DuPont scientists and engineers recognized for extraordinary achievements

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2021

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (

NYSE:DD, Financial) today announced it has named seven DuPont scientists and engineers as recipients of the company's 2021 Lavoisier Medal for Lifetime Technical Achievement and the prestigious Pedersen Award Medal.

dupont_Logo.jpg

The two Lavoisier Medalists are Mr. Mark Barger, Technical Laureate, DuPont Water & Protection and Dr. Peter Berg, Senior Laureate, DuPont Water & Protection.

The five Pedersen Medalists are Dr. Mingqi Li, Technical Laureate, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, Dr. David Luckey, Technical Laureate, DuPont Water & Protection, Ms. Linda Nartker, Principal Investigator, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, Dr. Ed Smith, Principal Investigator, DuPont Mobility & Materials and Mr. Kohtaro Takahashi, Technical Laureate, DuPont Electronics & Industrial.

The Lavoisier Medal for Lifetime Technical Achievement recognizes scientists and engineers who have demonstrated a career of creative technical contributions with significant business impact. The medal is named in honor of the 18th century French chemist, Antoine Laurent Lavoisier, who is considered the father of modern chemistry.

Pedersen Medalists are selected by The DuPont Fellows, a group of the highest technical professionals in the company. The medalists' technical knowledge, skill and commitment in their respective areas have resulted in important new products for DuPont customers. The award is named in honor of DuPont's Nobel Laureate, Charles J. Pedersen, who received the 1987 Nobel Prize for his discovery of a novel class of chemical compounds called macrocyclic polyethers, which he dubbed the "crown" ethers because of their molecular shape.

The groundbreaking science and innovation, developed by the medalists, have created significant value for the company and have helped shape and transform industries; delivering new sustainable solutions for our customers to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges.

"It's an honor to recognize each of our medalists for exemplifying the spirit of innovation at DuPont by providing value to our customers and delivering significant business impact to our company," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "This year's recipients epitomize what it means to be collaborators and are fearless role models who pioneer with courage and conviction to realize remarkable results for society. Their commitment and creativity embody our company's purpose to empower the world with the essential innovations to thrive and we couldn't be prouder to call them our colleagues."

A complete list of the Lavoisier and Pedersen Medalists and their achievements are here. 

About DuPont 
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com. 
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. 
7/29/21

favicon.png?sn=PH58077&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-names-2021-lavoisier-and-pedersen-award-medalists-301343914.html

SOURCE DuPont

