First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Stifel Financial Corp

- New Purchases: ALL,
- Added Positions: BDX, ORCL, WM, SBUX, DIS, BSCL, LMT, BSCM, MO, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, LOW, MSFT, COF, PFE, UPS, DUK, JPM, CSCO, USB, HON, JCI, ACN, SLB, DD, JNJ, PM, PG, PEP, PSX, ALC, PPG, NVS, TJX, CMCSA, SF, KO, ABT, MRK, D, WMT, AAPL, MCD,
- Sold Out: T,
These are the top 5 holdings of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,756 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 161,129 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 168,206 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 112,655 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 410,267 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 29,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.574800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.
