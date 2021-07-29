First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Stifel Financial Corp

New Purchases: ALL,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Allstate Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Stifel Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $508 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,756 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 161,129 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 168,206 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 112,655 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 410,267 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 29,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.574800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.