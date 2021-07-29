Defender Capital, LLC. Buys Fortive Corp, Colfax Corp, OncoCyte Corp, Sells Staar Surgical Co, Nuance Communications Inc, Palatin Technologies Inc

New Purchases: INTC, PFE, PLTR, MLM, BE,

INTC, PFE, PLTR, MLM, BE, Added Positions: FTV, CFX, OCX, AXON, KMI, LCTX, MSFT, AMWL, LNDC, CGEN, INO, STCN,

FTV, CFX, OCX, AXON, KMI, LCTX, MSFT, AMWL, LNDC, CGEN, INO, STCN, Reduced Positions: STAA, VGSH, NUAN, COST, BRK.B, MNST, BIL, PSJ, TDY, DIS,

STAA, VGSH, NUAN, COST, BRK.B, MNST, BIL, PSJ, TDY, DIS, Sold Out: PTN, VNT, CDMO, ARWR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortive Corp, Colfax Corp, OncoCyte Corp, Intel Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Staar Surgical Co, Nuance Communications Inc, Palatin Technologies Inc, Vontier Corp, Avid Bioservices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Defender Capital, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Defender Capital, LLC. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 157,538 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 672,647 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67% Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 252,984 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 125,008 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Fortive Corp (FTV) - 391,001 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.15%

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $368.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 391,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 68.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 234,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in OncoCyte Corp by 122.88%. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,347,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 366.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Landec Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.59.

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $62.15 and $90.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19.