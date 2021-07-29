Defender Capital, LLC. Buys Fortive Corp, Colfax Corp, OncoCyte Corp, Sells Staar Surgical Co, Nuance Communications Inc, Palatin Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Defender Capital, LLC. Buys Fortive Corp, Colfax Corp, OncoCyte Corp, Sells Staar Surgical Co, Nuance Communications Inc, Palatin Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Defender Capital, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Fortive Corp, Colfax Corp, OncoCyte Corp, Intel Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Staar Surgical Co, Nuance Communications Inc, Palatin Technologies Inc, Vontier Corp, Avid Bioservices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Defender Capital, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Defender Capital, LLC. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Defender Capital, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/defender+capital%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Defender Capital, LLC.
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 157,538 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 672,647 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%
  3. Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 252,984 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 125,008 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  5. Fortive Corp (FTV) - 391,001 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.15%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $368.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 391,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 68.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 234,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in OncoCyte Corp by 122.88%. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,347,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 366.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Landec Corp (LNDC)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Landec Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Palatin Technologies Inc (PTN)

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.59.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

Sold Out: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Sold Out: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $62.15 and $90.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Defender Capital, LLC.. Also check out:

1. Defender Capital, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Defender Capital, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Defender Capital, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Defender Capital, LLC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider