Highwoods Closes Acquisition of Office Assets from Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Asset Strategy Market Submarket/BBD SF 150 Fayetteville Core Raleigh CBD 560,000 CAPTRUST Tower Core Raleigh North Hills 300,000 Capitol Towers Core Charlotte SouthPark 479,000 Morrocroft Centre Core Charlotte SouthPark 291,000 Galleria 75 Redevelopment Site Core Atlanta Cumberland/Galleria

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (:HIW) has closed the acquisition of a portfolio of office assets from Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (:APTS) (“PAC”). The portfolio consists of four Class A office assets in Charlotte and Raleigh and one mixed-use redevelopment site in Atlanta.

The Company’s total investment is expected to be $683 million, which includes $28 million of near-term building improvements and $4 million of transaction costs. The transaction includes the assumption of four secured loans estimated to be recorded at fair value of $407 million in the aggregate, with a weighted average effective interest rate of 3.5% and a weighted average maturity of 10.7 years.

The core office buildings in Charlotte and Raleigh, which encompass 1,630,000 square feet in total and are currently 94% occupied, are projected to generate cash net operating income of $38.3 million and GAAP net operating income of $42.8 million in the first four quarters following closing. The mixed-use redevelopment site in Atlanta is valued at approximately $20 million.



With respect to non-core assets the Company had previously agreed to acquire from PAC, the mezzanine loan related to a recently constructed office building in Atlanta was paid off in full by the third party borrower and PAC has elected to sell Armour Yards, a multi-building creative office project in Atlanta, to a third party.

The Company funded the initial cash portion of the purchase price with a combination of restricted cash held in escrow as the result of recent non-core asset sales and a $200 million, six-month unsecured bridge facility from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The bridge facility, which also closed on July 29th, bears interest at LIBOR plus 85 basis points, can be extended at the Company’s option for an additional six-month period and contains financial and other covenants that are similar to the covenants under the Company’s $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

The Company’s long-term plan is to fund the acquisition primarily by accelerating the sale of $500 to $600 million of non-core assets currently owned by the Company. The Company expects to return its balance sheet metrics to current levels by mid-2022. Approximately $250 million of the planned dispositions are expected to qualify for tax-deferred treatment under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code.

