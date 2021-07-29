Preformed Line Products Announces Second Quarter And First Half 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $133.0 million, an increase of 13.1%, compared to $117.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Currency translation rates had a favorable impact on 2021 second quarter net sales of $6.2 million, or 5.3%.

The Company posted net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $8.9 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by the decrease in gross profit due to significant increases in raw material prices and transportation costs as well as losses on foreign currency transactions. The timing of announced price increases impacting future orders provided very little benefit during the second quarter of 2021. Currency translation rates had a favorable effect on net income of $0.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales increased 13.7% to $250.6 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $220.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Currency translation rates had a favorable impact on net sales of $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $16.0 million, or $3.25 per diluted share, compared to $14.2 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 benefited from the increase in margin from the higher sales base and was negatively impacted by the significant increases in raw material prices and transportation costs not yet mitigated by the announced price increase as well as losses on foreign currency transactions. Currency translation rates had a favorable effect on net income of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to be pleased with our net sales growth and earnings generation for the first half of 2021. All regions reported a year over year increase in net sales for the first half of 2021, however, our Asia-Pacific region continues to be negatively impacted by the deferral of infrastructure projects due to COVID-19. PLP USA continues to lead the net sales increase driven by growth in the communications product family. The growth in PLP USA net sales will require additional investment to be made within our PLP USA facilities, both in the form operational capacity as well as increased warehouse space. These investments in our US operations will allow us to further enhance the service we provide to our US customers. While raw material and transportation cost inflation have negatively affected our earnings, the announced price increase will soon begin to mitigate its impact. That said, continued cost inflation in these areas through the second half of the year may off-set these gains and require further price adjustments going forward. Our geographic diversification continues to de-risk our business model during these challenging economic times. While the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our future operations is unknown, we will continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our employees, their families, our customers and our valued suppliers while continuing to provide the high-quality products and services our customers expect."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications, and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Great Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































June 30,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2021

2020





















ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 33,454

$ 45,175 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,605 ($3,464 in 2020)





104,674

92,686 Inventories - net









105,428

97,537 Prepaids











11,897

17,660 Other current assets









3,149

3,256



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







258,602

256,314





















Property, plant and equipment - net







148,511

125,965 Other intangibles - net









13,655

14,443 Goodwill











29,316

29,508 Deferred income taxes









9,191

10,863 Other assets









24,134

23,994

























TOTAL ASSETS







$ 483,409

$ 461,087





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Trade accounts payable









$ 38,737

$ 31,646 Notes payable to banks









14,661

17,428 Current portion of long-term debt







6,717

5,216 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees





19,950

14,736 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







27,381

34,748



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







107,446

103,774





















Long-term debt, less current portion







42,066

33,333 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes







30,254

31,911





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,906,559 and









4,902,233 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 13,170

13,028

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 262,181 and 265,508 shares at













June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





(10,850)

(10,940)

Deferred Compensation Liability







10,850

10,940

Paid-in capital









45,564

43,134

Retained earnings









393,032

379,035

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,678,317 and 1,611,927 shares at













June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





(93,292)

(88,568)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(54,842)

(54,551)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 303,632

292,078

Noncontrolling interest







11

(9)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







303,643

292,069



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





$ 483,409

$ 461,087

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

































(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30









2021

2020

2021

2020

















































Net sales

$ 133,038

$ 117,629

$ 250,591

$ 220,481

Cost of products sold

89,999

78,063

167,360

148,005





GROSS PROFIT

43,039

39,566

83,231

72,476

























Costs and expenses



















Selling

10,099

8,439

19,701

17,344



General and administrative

13,770

12,432

28,164

25,865



Research and engineering

4,763

4,113

9,374

8,408



Other operating expense - net

1,669

(225)

2,486

1,408









30,301

24,759

59,725

53,025





























OPERATING INCOME

12,738

14,807

23,506

19,451

























Other income (expense)



















Interest income

26

79

47

190



Interest expense

(457)

(719)

(920)

(1,428)



Other income - net

270

(282)

498

776









(161)

(922)

(375)

(462)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

12,577

13,885

23,131

18,989

























Income taxes

3,686

3,397

7,063

4,848





























NET INCOME

$ 8,891

$ 10,488

$ 16,068

$ 14,141

























Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(22)

(7)

(20)

38





























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 8,869

$ 10,481

$ 16,048

$ 14,179

























EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE

















TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:





















Basic

$ 1.81

$ 2.11

$ 3.27

$ 2.84





Diluted

$ 1.80

$ 2.11

$ 3.25

$ 2.84

























Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

4,912

4,966

4,914

4,987

























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

4,930

4,973

4,935

4,994

