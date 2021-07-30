Kansas City Life Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kansas City Life Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 30, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $4.3 million or $0.44 per share in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12.7 million or $1.31 per share relative to the second quarter of 2020. Net income totaled $3.6 million or $0.37 per share in the first six months of 2021, down from $17.1 million or $1.77 per share in the first six months of 2020.

The largest factor in the decrease in net income in the second quarter and first six months of 2021 compared to the same periods in the prior year was a decrease in net investment gains. The sale of an industrial real estate property generated a large investment gain in the second quarter of 2020. Also contributing to the decrease in both periods were a decline in insurance revenues and an increase in policyholder benefits. Partially offsetting these were decreases in amortization of deferred acquisition costs and operating expenses.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to have negative impacts in both the second quarters and first six months of 2021 and 2020. The primary impacts were a negative effect on mortality experience and increased financial market volatility.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

Please refer to our Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2021 for additional information, which is available at www.kclife.com.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(amounts in thousands, except share data)



Quarter Ended June 30


Six Months Ended June 30


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues

$

124,804


$

146,772


$

247,135


$

269,807

Net income

$

4,286


$

16,969


$

3,618


$

17,119

Net income per share, basic and diluted

$

0.44


$

1.75


$

0.37


$

1.77

Dividends paid

$

0.27


$

0.27


$

0.54


$

0.54

Average number of shares outstanding


9,683,414



9,683,414



9,683,414



9,683,414













favicon.png?sn=CG60345&sd=2021-07-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301345279.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG60345&Transmission_Id=202107301205PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG60345&DateId=20210730
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment