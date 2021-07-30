New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 9 Interviews for This Week's Broadcast, Sunday, August 01, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces this week's, Sunday, August 01, 2021, broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour show, 10-11AM ET.

1). Cryptocurrency, Finxflo's ($FXF) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO

2). RushNet, Inc.'s (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN) interview with Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman 3). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. ’s (OTCPink: AITX) interview with Steven Reinharz, CEO.

4). GlobeX Data Ltd’s ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

5). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President

6). Cryptocurrency, Nobility’s (Crypto:NBL) ($NBL ) interview with Mr. Kyle McDougal, CEO

7). Cryptocurrency, StackOS ’ (Crypto:STACK) ($STACK ) interview with Vishnu Korde, CEO and Chief Architect

8). Cryptocurrency, Sportemon GO ’s (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO), Interview with Ricky Jackson, CEO

9). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd ) internet privacy segment with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

On New to The Street’s TV show, Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF)(CRYPTO: FXF) , the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, shares details around a number of FXF's recent announcements, whereas FXF continues to grow its platform to provide a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. He talks to viewers about their "KYT" (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the "KYT" system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms. Mr. Gillingham shares his insight on the institutional investors and entities getting more involved in trading crypto assets.

Ashley Sweat, CEO at RushNet, Inc. (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN) joins the New to The Street show. Mr. Sweat explains RushNet, Inc.’s. ( heliosDX) very sophisticated and technological advanced clinical laboratory, which can provide highly accurate test for a variety of different medical and clinical needs. Further, he outlines RSHN’s business model and the expected growth associated with their lab platforms and its uniqueness in the clinical lab industry sector.

New to the Street TV provides Mr. Steven Reinharz, CEO at Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: AITX) the opportunity to talk to viewers about the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc . (RAD). He gives very detailed description of its AI-driven security analytical product, ROSA 180 (Responsive Observation Security Agent). Mr. Reinharz provides numerous real use application and its successful roll-outs as a less expensive and efficient security solution for a number of industries.

Once again on New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Alain Ghiai, again, gives more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe® and Sekur® He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws (watch for special segment during the this week’s show about Sekur® - https://sekur.com ).

Another appearance this week on New to the Street interviews with StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) Mr. Mark Kay and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Both of the Company’s executives talk to New to The Street TV about SFOR’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. During the interview, they talk about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product.

On this week’s show, New to the Street, welcomes Mr. Kyle McDougal, CEO, at Nobility (Crypto:NBL) ($NBL ), a cryptocurrency token enterprise. Mr. McDougal gives TV viewers an informative interview with a discussion about this cryptocurrency token that looks to revolutionize the e-sports landscape by injecting the industry with high quality offerings, prize pools, and tournaments.

StackOS ’ (Crypto:STACK) ($STACK) Mr. Vishnu Korde, CEO and Chief Architect, talks to the New to The Street viewers about “STACK”. He provides the viewers with information about how individuals can utilize StackOS’ open and decentralized cloud app which can be deployed as any full-stack application, decentralized app (DApps) and blockchain. He explains that StackOS app comes with a multitude of functionalities that can help you or your business in anonymous and quick blockchain development.

New to The Street interviews Mr. Ricky Jackson, CEO at cryptocurrency Sportemon GO (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO ). Mr. Jackson talks about the Company’s unique cryptocurrency, with a purpose to revolutionize both the interactive gaming, NFT collectible and broader sport experience industries. He explains that Sportemon Go will enable its users to find, buy, hunt, collect and trade NFTs of their favorite sporting heroes in both the natural physical and virtual world and in real- time.

New to The Street provides, again this Sunday, a whole segment with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai gives New to The Street’s TV host, Ann Berry, specifics about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd) . Mr. Ghiai detailed interview about how Sekur® encrypts all of their subscribers’ communication, does not collect or sell data and how Sekur utilizes Swiss Privacy Laws.

About FINXFLO:

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com .

About HeliosDx (RushNet, Inc) (OTCPink: RSHN):

heliosDX (OTCPink: RSHN) is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states, and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. heliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education- https://heliosdx.com/ .

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPink:AITX):

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® : offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Nobility Token (Crypto:NBL) ($NBL):

Nobility aims to solve the problems involving the current limitations of the esports gaming industry by innovating onto the industry the use of blockchain technology combined with the advantages of decentralized finance to create a fair, balanced and sustainable model for all market participants. Sighting in the global gaming industry, a multi-billion dollar revenue stream, the Nobility token will be offered as a scalable solution to be adopted globally. Nobility users will inherently benefit from holding Nobility tokens for extended amounts of time. The token itself is specifically engineered to provide an incentive for adoption and use cases. The more adoption/use-cases are we create; the more volume we'll have which will amplify our tokenomics: reflection, LP acquisition, and inherent burn- https://nobilitytoken.com/

About StackOS (Crypto:STACK) ($STACK):

StackOS comes with a multitude of functionalities that can help you or your business in anonymous and quick blockchain development. StackOS is created by a community of developers around the world, living in USA, Europe, South Korea and India. You can stake STACK tokens, Ethereum, NEO and Gas for a claim on Memory, CPU, disk space and bandwidth on the StackOS’ decentralized cloud. As resources are consumed on the network, the locked in cryptos are shared amongst the StackOS nodes that are running the network. Application in the StackOS are deployed as a container using docker images. The ability to use all existing and publicly available docker images, and its support for any programming language make StackOS the most easy to use technology in the blockchain space. End-users can deploy private testnets of Ethereum, NEO and other popular blockchains to privately test their DApps-https://www.stackos.io/.

ABOUT Sportemon GO (Crypto:SGO) ($SGO):

Sportemon Go was founded in 2021 by Ricky and Corey Jackson. With illustrious backgrounds in sports marketing and sporting software, the pair envisaged the creation of a platform to stand as a world premiere in NFT augmented reality sports trading. With a purpose to revolutionize both the gaming and NFT collectible industries, Sportemon Go will enable its users to hunt and collect NFTs of their favourite sporting heroes in both the real world and in real time. Creating the perfect synergy between our current world and the metaverse, participants will be able to interact at stadiums and sporting events like never before. Sportemon Go is funded solely through its own cryptocurrency, a BEP20 token leveraging a smart contract on the Binance Block Chain network. This native cryptocurrency will power the entire economy within the platform allowing users to purchase NFT collectibles, form their ultimate team, participate in mini games, earn rewards and much more - https://sportemongo.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

[email protected]

1-516-696-5900 A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5b98ced-06a2-44fe-8361-5f28ec9a986a

