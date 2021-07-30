Keeley Comments on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( FANG, Financial) (FANG - $93.89 - NASDAQ) is an independent oil and gas exploration and productioncompany with a large footprint in the Permian Basin. e company bene tted from higher oil prices as WTI ran from less than $60 to almost $75 during the quarter due to improved demand fundamentals. In addition, Diamondback Energy has acquired two companies this year in the Permian basin to improve its scale and generate better operating e ciencies and sold its properties in the Williston basin to shore up its balance sheet after the acquisitions.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small-Mid Cap Value Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.