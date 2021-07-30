Keeley Comments on NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. ( NLOK, Financial) (NLOK - $27.22 - NASDAQ) is one of the largest providers of consumer online securitysoftware and services. Since selling its enterprise software business in 2019, the company has been rationalizing costs, streamlining its product o erings, and investing in new areas. e results of these e orts have been building for the last several quarters in strong pro tability and accelerating internal growth. ey really seemed to come together in the rst quarter results and the company was able to raise longer-term expectations as well.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter letter.