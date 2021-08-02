Logo
AmeraMex International Hosts 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has scheduled its 2021 second quarter conference call for Friday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time until August 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671and entering pin number 13722155.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company, serving a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional company information, equipment videos, equipment inventory and pricing.

Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900
[email protected]

SOURCE: AmeraMex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657968/AmeraMex-International-Hosts-2021-Second-Quarter-Conference-Call

