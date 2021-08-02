Brickworks North America Corporation Expands Direct Distribution Network with the Acquisition of The Largest Independent Brick Distributor in the U.S.

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickworks North America Corporation (Brickworks N.A.), parent company of Glen-Gery Corporation, announced today the acquisition of several key businesses from Southfield Corporation. These companies include Illinois Brick, Indiana Brick, Rose Brick, Edgewood Landscape Supply, Lafayette Masonry Supply and Kokomo Masonry and Landscape Supply locations.

Southfield's family of companies is the largest independently-owned and operated brick and masonry supply companies in the U.S. It offers a full-line of brick, natural and manufactured stone, hardscapes, masonry supplies and tools. The acquisition comprises of 17 supply centers.

According to Mark Ellenor, President, Brickworks N.A., the acquisition is strategically important to the company, providing Brickworks with a larger presence in the Midwest and expanding its network of company-owned distribution locations from 10 to 27. Glen-Gery manufacturing facilities in the Midwest are located in Adel and Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; Caledonia and Iberia, Ohio; Marseilles, Illinois; and Cynthiana, Kentucky.

"Southfield has been one of Glen-Gery's largest distributors for many years," says Ellenor. "We have long standing relationships with their sales and management teams and look forward to welcoming their talented people to the Brickworks family. Our two companies share the same values and passion for the brick industry and are focused on supporting the contemporary style needs of today's architects, designers and home builders. It was time for these two great companies with innovative leadership to come together."

These additional distribution outlets will give building and design customers access to a continuous supply of competitive brands, backed by one of the top brick manufacturers in America, Glen-Gery. By leveraging the full-line of hardscapes and accessories at the Southfield locations, Brickworks can expand this product offering to its other company-owned supply centers.

Since entering the North American market in 2018, Brickworks has acquired three major brick manufacturers and now one of the country's largest masonry supply companies.

"As we continue on this growth journey, we are working diligently to modernize our manufacturing plants, expand our offering of innovative, design-driven building products and are currently building our global flagship design studio on 5th Avenue, New York" says Ellenor.

Alan Oremus, Chief Executive Officer at Southfield Corporation, sees the acquisition as a significant milestone in the 40-year history of IBC. "The Brickworks and Glen-Gery culture are the perfect fit for Southfield," he says. "They are industry leaders with rich histories who share Southfield's customer-first service philosophy, its focus on the architectural and design community, and its passion for the brick industry. They offer unlimited potential to grow the business and increased opportunities for all employees. I'd like to thank all of our employees for their incredible hard work over many decades."

To view the Brickworks Limited financial release related to this acquisition, visit: (link).

About Brickworks (ASX: BKW)

Brickworks has been building the Australian dream for over a century. Today, Brickworks is more than Australia's largest and most trusted brick manufacturer. It comprises a diversified portfolio of attractive assets, offering shareholders stability and long-term growth. The Company has a proud track record, having paid a dividend every year since listing on the ASX in 1962. Brickworks comprises four divisions – Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Industrial Property, and Investments.

Building Products Australia includes Austral Bricks, the country's largest bricks producer, and other leading brands such as Austral Masonry, Austral Precast and Bristile Roofing. Building Products North America is the leading brick producer in the Northeast of the United States and includes the flagship brand of Glen-Gery.

On surplus land assets, Brickworks has developed extensive industry property assets in conjunction with Joint Venture partner the Goodman Group. These facilities help our customers to meet the supply chain needs of the growing digital economy.

Brickworks also has a long-standing investment in Washington H. Soul Pattinson, a diversified investment house and ASX100 company. This investment has delivered outstanding returns for the company and provides stability and growing cash dividends.

About Glen-Gery

Glen-Gery Corporation, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brick and stone manufacturer offering the most diverse product portfolio of more than 700 brick and stone products. For more than a century, Glen-Gery has provided high quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery delivers a premium product line that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA. www.glengery.com

About Southfield Corporation

Southfield Corporation, the largest independently-owned and operated brick distributors in the midwest, offers the widest selection of brick and block from the largest and most respected manufacturing partners. In addition, the company carries a full line of natural and manufactured stone, hardscapes, masonry supplies and tools. The company's Midwest family of brands include Illinois Brick, Indiana Brick, Rose Brick, Edgewood Landscape Supply, Lafayette Masonry Supply and Kokomo Brick.

