Globe Life Acquires Beazley Benefits

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Globe Life Acquires Beazley Benefits

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced it has acquired Beazley Benefits. Prior to the acquisition, Beazley Benefits was a part of Beazley Insurance Company, Inc. in the US, which is a subsidiary of London-based specialty insurer Beazley plc. This transaction, which closed on August 1, 2021, enhances Globe Life's reach in the worksite market.

Globe_Life_New_Logo.jpg

Beazley Benefits specializes in customized supplemental health solutions for the employee benefits market, with a product line that includes Supplemental Medical, Group Limited Indemnity, Critical Illness, Short Term Disability, and Accidental Death & Dismemberment. Their wide range of capabilities includes benefits solutions combined with administrative services to assist employees in managing health care costs and easing plan administration. Beazley Benefits generated approximately $40 million of premium in 2020.

"Beazley Benefits has provided accident and health insurance solutions in the US since 2010, partnering with producers to offer supplemental health solutions for the employee benefits market. It has grown into a profitable business that meets the needs of a solid client base, thanks to our highly experienced team. The US employee benefit market operates outside Beazley plc's core businesses, so to ensure Beazley Benefits maximizes its potential, we have agreed to sell our US employee benefits business to Globe Life," said Adrian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of Beazley plc.

Globe Life has continued its strategy to cultivate the delivery of solutions to meet the needs of working families across the country by continuing to innovate and partner with market-leading companies. The acquisition of Beazley Benefits, which will be rebranded as Globe Life Benefits, represents the latest addition to Globe Life's advanced portfolio of benefits solutions.

"We are excited about the addition of Beazley Benefits to the Globe Life family," said Globe Life Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers, Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison. "Beazley Benefits offers protection-oriented employee benefits through distribution we can continue to grow. This group has a track record of solid growth with a business plan that matches our objectives. We expect a seamless transition, as we have complete confidence in the Beazley Benefits management team and employees. We look forward to welcoming them to Globe Life."

"Our team is excited to be joining a great company that understands the brokers and employers we serve as we continue to grow as a leader and innovator in the employee benefits market," said Brian Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of the newly named Globe Life Benefits division. "Our clients will continue to benefit from the same great service they have come to expect as we transition the business and our team to their new home at Globe Life."

About Globe Life: Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 14,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life is the top volume issuer of ordinary individual life insurance policies in the U.S. (as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence) and has more life insurance policyholders than any other insurance company (excluding reinsurance companies). Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Liberty National Life, and United American. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.

TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory acted as exclusive financial advisor to Beazley, and Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal advisor to Beazley. PJT Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Globe Life, and McAfee & Taft acted as legal advisor to Globe Life.

favicon.png?sn=DA62095&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-acquires-beazley-benefits-301346370.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA62095&Transmission_Id=202108021600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA62095&DateId=20210802
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment