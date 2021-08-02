Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund Buys Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Uni-President Enterprises Corp, ICICI Bank, Sells Weichai Power Co, President Chain Store Corp, Kotak Mahindra Bank

New Purchases: 300124, 1216, ICICIBANK, 2345, 352820, 03690, 241560, 02128, 1476, 02618, 02618, 028050, 8069, 361610,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Uni-President Enterprises Corp, ICICI Bank, Accton Technology Corp, HYBE, sells Weichai Power Co, President Chain Store Corp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HMM, Info Edge (India) during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund. As of 2021Q2, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund owns 72 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 23,765,000 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 6,703,100 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 6,960,371 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 11,916,000 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 20,962,600 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $74.26, with an estimated average price of $60.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,612,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Uni-President Enterprises Corp. The purchase prices were between $72 and $76, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 41,964,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $538.55 and $662.75, with an estimated average price of $612.54. The stock is now traded at around $682.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 12,676,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Accton Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $259 and $331, with an estimated average price of $291.67. The stock is now traded at around $323.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 9,052,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in HYBE. The purchase prices were between $232728 and $324500, with an estimated average price of $264108. The stock is now traded at around $294500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 397,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Meituan. The purchase prices were between $244 and $330, with an estimated average price of $292.89. The stock is now traded at around $216.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,449,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Pidilite Industries Ltd by 399.88%. The purchase prices were between $1770.7 and $2161.75, with an estimated average price of $1956.64. The stock is now traded at around $2278.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,152,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in PT Astra International Tbk by 109.02%. The purchase prices were between $4710 and $5625, with an estimated average price of $5228.44. The stock is now traded at around $4820.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 268,274,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Ashok Leyland Ltd by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $131.85, with an estimated average price of $119.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,826,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in WH Group Ltd by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.85. The stock is now traded at around $6.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 105,549,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $41.95, with an estimated average price of $37.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,071,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $12.46, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,896,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.97.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in President Chain Store Corp. The sale prices were between $259 and $276.5, with an estimated average price of $267.88.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $1698.25 and $1816.55, with an estimated average price of $1762.75.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Info Edge (India) Ltd. The sale prices were between $4256.5 and $5020.85, with an estimated average price of $4658.75.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Asmedia Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $994 and $1550, with an estimated average price of $1301.84.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk. The sale prices were between $2440 and $2820, with an estimated average price of $2624.06.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in HMM by 57.55%. The sale prices were between $27800 and $50600, with an estimated average price of $40200.8. The stock is now traded at around $38650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 2,477,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in China Resources Land Ltd by 49.22%. The sale prices were between $31.45 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $36.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 13,022,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 34.84%. The sale prices were between $76.05 and $93.7, with an estimated average price of $83.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 9,312,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Tata Power Co Ltd by 21.2%. The sale prices were between $92.2 and $127.6, with an estimated average price of $108.02. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 117,707,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd by 47.99%. The sale prices were between $36.83 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 7,023,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in AmorePacific Corp by 24.88%. The sale prices were between $252000 and $297000, with an estimated average price of $273305. The stock is now traded at around $220500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 348,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.