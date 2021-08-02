Logo
Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund Buys Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Uni-President Enterprises Corp, ICICI Bank, Sells Weichai Power Co, President Chain Store Corp, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co, Uni-President Enterprises Corp, ICICI Bank, Accton Technology Corp, HYBE, sells Weichai Power Co, President Chain Store Corp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HMM, Info Edge (India) during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund. As of 2021Q2, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund owns 72 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+pacific+tiger+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 23,765,000 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 6,703,100 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 6,960,371 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 11,916,000 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
  5. AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 20,962,600 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $74.26, with an estimated average price of $60.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,612,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uni-President Enterprises Corp (1216)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Uni-President Enterprises Corp. The purchase prices were between $72 and $76, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 41,964,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICIBANK)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $538.55 and $662.75, with an estimated average price of $612.54. The stock is now traded at around $682.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 12,676,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accton Technology Corp (2345)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Accton Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $259 and $331, with an estimated average price of $291.67. The stock is now traded at around $323.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 9,052,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HYBE (352820)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in HYBE. The purchase prices were between $232728 and $324500, with an estimated average price of $264108. The stock is now traded at around $294500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 397,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meituan (03690)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Meituan. The purchase prices were between $244 and $330, with an estimated average price of $292.89. The stock is now traded at around $216.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,449,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDILITIND)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Pidilite Industries Ltd by 399.88%. The purchase prices were between $1770.7 and $2161.75, with an estimated average price of $1956.64. The stock is now traded at around $2278.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,152,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PT Astra International Tbk (ASII)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in PT Astra International Tbk by 109.02%. The purchase prices were between $4710 and $5625, with an estimated average price of $5228.44. The stock is now traded at around $4820.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 268,274,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ashok Leyland Ltd (500477)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Ashok Leyland Ltd by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $131.85, with an estimated average price of $119.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,826,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WH Group Ltd (00288)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in WH Group Ltd by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.85. The stock is now traded at around $6.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 105,549,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd (00909)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $41.95, with an estimated average price of $37.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,071,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (01093)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $12.46, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,896,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Weichai Power Co Ltd (000338)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.97.

Sold Out: President Chain Store Corp (2912)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in President Chain Store Corp. The sale prices were between $259 and $276.5, with an estimated average price of $267.88.

Sold Out: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (500247)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $1698.25 and $1816.55, with an estimated average price of $1762.75.

Sold Out: Info Edge (India) Ltd (NAUKRI)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Info Edge (India) Ltd. The sale prices were between $4256.5 and $5020.85, with an estimated average price of $4658.75.

Sold Out: Asmedia Technology Inc (5269)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Asmedia Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $994 and $1550, with an estimated average price of $1301.84.

Sold Out: PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk (MIKA)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk. The sale prices were between $2440 and $2820, with an estimated average price of $2624.06.

Reduced: HMM (011200)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in HMM by 57.55%. The sale prices were between $27800 and $50600, with an estimated average price of $40200.8. The stock is now traded at around $38650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 2,477,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: China Resources Land Ltd (01109)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in China Resources Land Ltd by 49.22%. The sale prices were between $31.45 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $36.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 13,022,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 34.84%. The sale prices were between $76.05 and $93.7, with an estimated average price of $83.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 9,312,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Tata Power Co Ltd (500400)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Tata Power Co Ltd by 21.2%. The sale prices were between $92.2 and $127.6, with an estimated average price of $108.02. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 117,707,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd (600887)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd by 47.99%. The sale prices were between $36.83 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 7,023,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AmorePacific Corp (090430)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in AmorePacific Corp by 24.88%. The sale prices were between $252000 and $297000, with an estimated average price of $273305. The stock is now traded at around $220500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 348,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund. Also check out:

1. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider