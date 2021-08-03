Corbyn Investment Management Inc Buys Primis Financial Corp, The SPAC and New Issue ETF, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Primis Financial Corp, GasLog Partners LP, American Homes 4 Rent

- New Purchases: FRST, SPCX, RUSHA, ISAA, ENPC, IAI, CIBR, XPOA, PUCK, SVOK, PNC, HCAR, JPM, TMKR, OSTR, KSI, ADEX, LEGO, HCCC, ADRA, ADRA, BLTS, TWND, ZNTE, BWAC, MDH.U, GIG, ETAC,
- Added Positions: CMS, VGT, ABT, DD, VDC, VHT, VOX, VFH, JNJ, VCR, KO, IFF, WSFS, PNR, NVT,
- Reduced Positions: RSG, UPS, MYRG, DOX, SHW, OCFC, EOG, ES, DOC, GLOPPA.PFD, EME,
- Sold Out: 7H80, GLOPPB.PFD, AMHPE.PFD,
- Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 187,803 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,663 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 101,441 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 349,365 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 135,883 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 424,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The SPAC and New Issue ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.35 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 119,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iron Spark I Inc (ISAA)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Iron Spark I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 51,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $411.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $184.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $144.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $256.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.Sold Out: GasLog Partners LP (GLOPPB.PFD)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in GasLog Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $22.5.Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMHPE.PFD)
Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.32.
