Corbyn Investment Management Inc Buys Primis Financial Corp, The SPAC and New Issue ETF, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Primis Financial Corp, GasLog Partners LP, American Homes 4 Rent

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Corbyn Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Primis Financial Corp, The SPAC and New Issue ETF, CMS Energy Corp, Rush Enterprises Inc, Iron Spark I Inc, sells Primis Financial Corp, GasLog Partners LP, American Homes 4 Rent during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Corbyn Investment Management Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbyn+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 187,803 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,663 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  3. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 101,441 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  4. KBR Inc (KBR) - 349,365 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  5. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 135,883 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 424,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The SPAC and New Issue ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.35 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 119,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Spark I Inc (ISAA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Iron Spark I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 51,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $411.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $184.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $144.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $256.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Sold Out: GasLog Partners LP (GLOPPB.PFD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in GasLog Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $22.5.

Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMHPE.PFD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.32.



