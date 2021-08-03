Areion Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, SVF Investment Corp

New Purchases: SRNGU, SVFAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, SVF Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 18,122 shares, 61.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU) - 379,644 shares, 20.03% of the total portfolio. New Position SVF Investment Corp (SVFAU) - 366,654 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.03%. The holding were 379,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.58%. The holding were 366,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.