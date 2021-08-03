Areion Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, SVF Investment Corp

For the details of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/areion+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 18,122 shares, 61.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU) - 379,644 shares, 20.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SVF Investment Corp (SVFAU) - 366,654 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.03%. The holding were 379,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SVF Investment Corp (SVFAU)
Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.58%. The holding were 366,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd. Also check out:
1. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Areion Asset Management Co Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment