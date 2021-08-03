Compass Expands To Wisconsin

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading real estate technology company, today announced its expansion to Wisconsin with 16 top agents in Milwaukee representing more than $110 million in 2020 sales volume. Principal agents joining Compass in Milwaukee include: Karine Sewart of The Sewart Group and Charlie Hutchinson of Houseworks Collective.

"One of our core principles as a business is to obsess about opportunity and that's exactly what we are announcing today – an amazing opportunity between Compass and some of the most experienced real estate professionals in Wisconsin," said Rachael Rohn, Compass Regional President. "Our continued growth into the North Central market is a natural step in Compass' national expansion and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Wisconsin into our region."

The Sewart Group joins Compass as a market leader in Milwaukee with $350 million in combined career sales. Led by Karine Sewart, a Milwaukee native and University of Wisconsin alumna, the team specializes in the luxury residential markets of Milwaukee and prides themselves on delivering a first-class real estate experience for their clients. With over $41 million in 2020 sales volume, the team has been repeatedly recognized as the top producing sales team at their previous brokerage.

"Our goal at The Sewart Group is to consistently deliver an exceptional client experience. As trusted real estate advisors for over 18 years, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance our business and serve our clients at the highest level," said Karine Sewart, Compass Agent in Milwaukee. "Compass impressed us with its cutting-edge technology, incredible marketing tools, dynamic leadership, and forward-thinking approach. The partnership between Sewart Group and Compass seemed natural. We believe that technology is driving the future of real estate and that Compass is the market leader. With pride and gratitude, The Sewart Group is excited to be aligned with Compass and honored to be a Founding Agent Team in the Wisconsin market."

Compass helps agents grow their businesses, serve more clients, save time, and stand out as valued, trusted and professional advisors in their markets. During the first quarter of 2021, Compass had revenue of $1.1 billion, an 80% increase from Q1 2020. While the U.S. residential real estate market grew transactions by 14% in Q1, Compass grew total transactions by 67%.

Charlie Hutchinson released the following statement:

"From the supportive staff, to the creative marketing team, and the innovative technology and platforms, Compass has everything in place to help agents build their brand and their business. To top it all off, Compass' brand recognition, national network, and renowned professionalism aligns with everything we have always strived for at Houseworks Collective. Joining Compass as Founding Agents in Milwaukee will not only build our business, but elevate the business of those around us." — Charlie Hutchinson , Compass Agent, Milwaukee

Compass is home to nearly 22,000 agents operating in over 50 markets in the U.S. In 2020, Compass agents assisted home sellers and buyers to transact approximately $152 billion in residential real estate making Compass the largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States.

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Compass' current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Statements containing words such as "could," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from Compass' current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Compass' business, including, but not limited to, expansion into new markets, prevailing market conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. For information about other potential factors that could affect Compass' business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in Compass' Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2021, and Compass' other filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, Compass undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

