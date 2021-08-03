Logo
Dole plc Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dole plc (

NYSE:DOLE, Financial), a newly created company formed from the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $16.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The ordinary shares are being offered by Dole plc for total gross proceeds of $400 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DOLE”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Davy acted as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Rabo Securities acted as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Stephens Inc. acted as co-manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 29, 2021. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected], Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York NY, 10005, by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at [email protected] and J&E Davy, Attention: Davy Corporate Finance, Davy House, 49 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, Ireland: by telephone at +353 1 679 6363 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dole plc

The combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc. with newly formed Dole plc brought together two complementary, synergistic and culturally aligned organizations each with more than 150 years of history in the fresh produce industry.

Dole plc is one of the world’s largest producers of fresh bananas and pineapples, and one of the leaders in value added salads and fresh packed vegetables in the United States. It also has a growing presence in categories such as berries, avocados, and organic produce.

Dole plc offers over 300 products grown and sourced both locally and globally from over 30 countries in various regions, and distributed and marketed in over 80 countries, across retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels.

Dole plc’s goal is to build a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow by increasing per capita consumption of fruits and vegetables today with a clear vision to “Make the World a Healthier Place.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the offering and the combination between Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the impact of general economic, industry or regulatory conditions, many of which are beyond Dole plc’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Dole plc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803006114r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006114/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
