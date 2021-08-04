Logo
BioHiTech Global To Host Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call On August 9, 2021 At 4:30 PM EDT

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y, Aug 4, 2021

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y, Aug 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announces today Mr. Tony Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of BioHiTech, will host a conference call on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

361790_BioHiTech_Global_Logo_1yHigh.jpg

Also joining Mr. Fuller on the call from management will be Brian Essman, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call via the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10159374/ec2df07762

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-652-5200 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6060 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BioHiTech Global call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 23, 2021. The replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10159374.

About BioHiTech Global
BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements about the estimated contract value, additional purchase orders or deliveries, and the ability of the Company's products to improve environmental outcomes and achieve corporate sustainability goals, are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

Company Contact:
BioHiTech Global, Inc.
Lisa Giovannielli
VP, Corporate Communications
O: 888.876.9300
E: [email protected]

Investors:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY63451&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohitech-global-to-host-q2-2021-financial-results-conference-call-on-august-9-2021-at-430-pm-edt-301348053.html

SOURCE BioHiTech Global, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY63451&Transmission_Id=202108040830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY63451&DateId=20210804
