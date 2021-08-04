Logo
Industrial Nanotech, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update Regarding SEC Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech (Pink Sheets:INTK), a company that specializes in nanotechnology innovation and product development, today provided an update regarding meeting the requirements of the new amendments to SEC Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11 which take effect September 28, 2021.

Stuart Burchill, CEO of Industrial Nanotech, states, "We continue to work with OTCMarkets as they review our documentation previously submitted to them in June of 2021 and provide us valuable guidance on meeting the new requirements. We fully expect to meet the required deadline. We have been listed on OTCMarkets since 2005, have never had an SEC compliance problem, and have voluntarily had our financials audited by PCAOB auditors twice. Meeting the new requirements in a timely manner as required is well within our internal standard procedures for compliance and disclosure."

Industrial Nanotech Inc further announces that, subsequent to meeting the new SEC Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11 requirements, the Company will retain a PCAOB audit firm to perform the required audit for the Company to make application to OTCMarkets for OTCQB listing status in order to continue to increase shareholder value through increased business performance and marketplace disclosure.

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader. The Company develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for nanotechnology by participating with world-leading scientists and laboratories.

See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=FL64688&sd=2021-08-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-nanotech-inc-provides-shareholder-update-regarding-sec-exchange-act-rule-15c2-11-301348309.html

