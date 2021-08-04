Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Centerra Gold Inc, Great Panther Mining

For the details of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polunin+capital+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 494,200 shares, 34.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 857,178 shares, 23.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 10,170,234 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 12,262,393 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Embraer SA (ERJ) - 1,640,929 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $201.290500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.61%. The holding were 494,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.177500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 595,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Great Panther Mining Ltd (GPL)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd by 80.51%. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $0.9, with an estimated average price of $0.76. The stock is now traded at around $0.608800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,043,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. Also check out:
1. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Polunin Capital Partners Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment