Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Centerra Gold Inc, Great Panther Mining

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Centerra Gold Inc, Great Panther Mining during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 494,200 shares, 34.61% of the total portfolio. New Position First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 857,178 shares, 23.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 10,170,234 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 12,262,393 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Embraer SA (ERJ) - 1,640,929 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $201.290500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.61%. The holding were 494,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.177500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 595,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd by 80.51%. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $0.9, with an estimated average price of $0.76. The stock is now traded at around $0.608800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,043,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.