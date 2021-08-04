Folketrygdfondet Buys Nokia Oyj, ABB, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

Added Positions: NOK, NVO, ABB, ERIC, GOGL, GMAB,

Oslo Norway, Q8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nokia Oyj, ABB, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Folketrygdfondet. As of 2021Q2, Folketrygdfondet owns 9 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) - 119,321,335 shares, 74.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 4,715,517 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97% Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 20,195,301 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.11% Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 7,596,584 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.32% Frontline Ltd (FRO) - 9,818,351 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.

Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 59.11%. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 20,195,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 104.04%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,850,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,596,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.