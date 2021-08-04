Folketrygdfondet Buys Nokia Oyj, ABB, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

For the details of FOLKETRYGDFONDET's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/folketrygdfondet/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FOLKETRYGDFONDET
- Equinor ASA (EQNR) - 119,321,335 shares, 74.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 4,715,517 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97%
- Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 20,195,301 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.11%
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 7,596,584 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.32%
- Frontline Ltd (FRO) - 9,818,351 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 59.11%. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 20,195,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 104.04%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,850,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Folketrygdfondet added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,596,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of FOLKETRYGDFONDET. Also check out:
