After making NIL history with the Cavinder Twins, Boost Mobile partners with hundreds of NCAA athletes across multiple sports

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Beyond sponsorships, Boost to provide mentorship to student athletes through new Boost Advisory Board

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 5, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission to empower college athletes to take charge of their own success, Boost Mobile today announced that it is adding hundreds of new student-athletes to its team. The company made history last month as the first wireless provider to support NCAA athletes when they signed twin basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder. That was a great start; the brand is now adding hundreds of NCAA athletes across a wide variety of sports and universities, including Alabama State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Auburn, University of Minnesota, University of Kentucky, University of Arizona, University of Houston and UCLA, among others.

Boost_Mobile_Logo.jpg

In addition, Boost Mobile is partnering with former college-turned-professional athletes to serve as mentors and guides for students as they navigate brand sponsorship. As part of this effort, Boost is establishing an Advisory Board of veteran athletes to advise on everything from brand ambassadorship to social media strategy. Former NBA champions Metta World Peace and Baron Davis have committed to serve on this board. Boost has also engaged former NBA athlete Chris Copeland as a full-time consultant, who will work on mentoring, coaching and onboarding student athlete influencers under the NIL. Additionally, he will help Boost Mobile identify and engage in other marketing and new business development opportunities.

"Boost's dedication to supporting the community is something we don't often see from a major company and it's an understated part of their brand," said Copeland. "I love the fact that Boost is not only putting effort into building out its athletes, but also investing in their futures. Quite frankly, I like their style, and it made it a no-brainer to join the Boost Mobile team."

Current members of Boost Mobile's collegiate roster represent top performers across several men's and women's sports including basketball, track and field, football, wrestling, and baseball. Some recent additions include Taurrian Stafford, Patrick Bowen, "The Green Boys" James and Josh Green, Zarie Dumas, Cam Wiley, Zamari Walton, and Malik Honeycutt.

Boost aims to bring on over 500 impassioned athletes across all sports and all markets by the end of the year. "Team Boost'' athletes will take part in promotions, local events, Boost store visits and social media activities.

"Boost Mobile is focused on enabling customers to live more connected lives, and we are proud to empower NCAA athletes as part of our team," said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. "Like athletes in the heat of competition, Boost is in a battle with big carriers, and we're looking for like-minded players who share our passion."

Off the field, Boost's latest team of athletes have amassed social media followings and have over 10 million combined followers across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. They will be able to share the benefits of Boost Mobile's budget-friendly, commitment-free premium services with fellow students and followers across those platforms.

"The videos and photos I share aren't just a way to build my brand—they're a way to inspire others to think about what's really possible. Anyone can make their way to the top with hard work and practice. Partnering with Boost means that I can continue sharing that message with a bigger platform than before, from anywhere I happen to be," said Zarie Dumas, track & field sprinter.

About Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH). Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

favicon.png?sn=LA66060&sd=2021-08-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/after-making-nil-history-with-the-cavinder-twins-boost-mobile-partners-with-hundreds-of-ncaa-athletes-across-multiple-sports-301349347.html

SOURCE Boost Mobile

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA66060&Transmission_Id=202108051000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA66060&DateId=20210805
