Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) EVP, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju Bought $50,065 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Benchmark Electronics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju (insider trades) bought 1,900 shares of BHE on 08/04/2021 at an average price of $26.35 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,065.
