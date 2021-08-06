International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Media Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IMAQU) (the "Company" or "IMAC") today announced the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of units have exercised their over-allotment option resulting in the issuance of an additional 3,000,000 units.

The units began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "IMAQU" on July 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant (with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase three-fourths (3/4) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share), and one right to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, redeemable warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "IMAQ," "IMAQW" and "IMAQR," respectively.

The over-allotment option was granted in connection with the public offering of 20,000,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit, which closed on August 2, 2021.

IMAC had previously announced the closing of its $200 Million initial public offering on August 2, 2021. With the exercise and closing of the underwriters' over-allotment option, the total gross proceeds from IMAC's initial public offering are $230 Million.

Chardan acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 28, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004, or by calling (646) 465-9001. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About International Media Acquisition Corp.

IMAC is led by founder Shibasish Sarkar (CEO). IMAC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its target operates in, IMAC intends to pursue prospective targets in North America, Europe and Asia (excluding China) in the media and entertainment industry.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

IMAC Contact:
Fatema Nagree
International Media Acquisition Corp.
+91 9867661126
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY68123&sd=2021-08-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-media-acquisition-corp-announces-exercise-and-closing-of-over-allotment-option-in-public-offering-301350543.html

SOURCE International Media Acquisition Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY68123&Transmission_Id=202108061633PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY68123&DateId=20210806
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment