T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top 5 Holdings as of June

According to top-10 holdings statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top-five holdings as of the June quarter are Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC, Financial), General Electric Co. ( GE, Financial), United Parcel Service Inc. ( UPS, Financial), Qualcomm Inc. ( QCOM, Financial) and Southern Co. ( SO, Financial).

Fund background

The fund, part of Baltimore-based asset management firm T. Rowe Price Group Inc. ( TROW, Financial), seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the stocks of well-established companies that are expected to pay above-average dividends and appear to be out of favor or undervalued. John Linehan started managing the fund in November 2015 following Brian Rogers’ departure.

As of June 30, the fund’s $18.47-billion equity portfolio contains 117 stocks with a quarterly turnover of 6%. The top-four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, health care, industrials and technology, with weights of 23.32%, 14.82%, 12.16% and 9.11%, respectively.

Wells Fargo

The fund owns 15.87 million shares of Wells Fargo ( WFC, Financial), giving the position a 3.89% weight in the equity portfolio.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Wells Fargo include Dodge & Cox, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)’ Davis Select Advisors.

Shares of Wells Fargo traded around $48.78, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

General Electric

The fund owns 5,129,375 shares of General Electric ( GE, Financial), giving the position 2.99% of equity portfolio space.

GuruFocus ranks the Boston-based conglomerate’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 1.39 and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 93% of global competitors.

Shares of GE traded around $104.37, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service

The fund owns 2.345 million shares of United Parcel Service ( UPS, Financial), giving the position 2.64% equity portfolio weight.

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based logistics company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in UPS include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust.

Shares of UPS traded around $192, showing that the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

Qualcomm

The fund owns 3.33 million shares of Qualcomm ( QCOM, Financial), giving the position a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio.

GuruFocus ranks the San Diego-based semiconductor company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

Shares of Qualcomm traded around $146.16, showing that the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

Southern

The fund owns 7.2 million shares of Southern ( SO, Financial), giving the position a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio.

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based utility company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming more than 70% of global competitors despite returns on assets underperforming more than 56% of global regulated utility companies.