T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top 5 Holdings as of June

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top 5 Holdings as of June

Baltimore-based fund's top holdings include Wells Fargo and GE.

Author's Avatar
James Li
Aug 06, 2021

Summary

  • Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through dividend income.
  • Top holdings include Wells Fargo and major industrial giant GE.
  • Other major holdings include UPS, Qualcomm and Southern.
Article's Main Image

According to top-10 holdings statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus,

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top-five holdings as of the June quarter are Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC, Financial), General Electric Co. (GE, Financial), United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS, Financial), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM, Financial) and Southern Co. (SO, Financial).

Fund background

The fund, part of Baltimore-based asset management firm T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (

TROW, Financial), seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the stocks of well-established companies that are expected to pay above-average dividends and appear to be out of favor or undervalued. John Linehan started managing the fund in November 2015 following Brian Rogers’ departure.

1423711131486244864.png

As of June 30, the fund’s $18.47-billion equity portfolio contains 117 stocks with a quarterly turnover of 6%. The top-four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, health care, industrials and technology, with weights of 23.32%, 14.82%, 12.16% and 9.11%, respectively.

1423712592920170496.png

Wells Fargo

The fund owns 15.87 million shares of Wells Fargo (

WFC, Financial), giving the position a 3.89% weight in the equity portfolio.

1423713025763954688.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

1423753332996034560.png

Gurus with large holdings in Wells Fargo include Dodge & Cox,

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)’ Davis Select Advisors.

1423715147305832448.png

Shares of Wells Fargo traded around $48.78, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

1423719305853390848.png

General Electric

The fund owns 5,129,375 shares of General Electric (

GE, Financial), giving the position 2.99% of equity portfolio space.

1423722714857852928.png

GuruFocus ranks the Boston-based conglomerate’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 1.39 and debt ratios that are underperforming more than 93% of global competitors.

1423724979584880640.png

Shares of GE traded around $104.37, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.73.

1423727847440240640.png

United Parcel Service

The fund owns 2.345 million shares of United Parcel Service (

UPS, Financial), giving the position 2.64% equity portfolio weight.

1423728234259927040.png

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based logistics company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

1423731044594601984.png

Other gurus with holdings in UPS include

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust.

1423734282433712128.png

Shares of UPS traded around $192, showing that the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

Qualcomm

The fund owns 3.33 million shares of Qualcomm (

QCOM, Financial), giving the position a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio.

1423735219785158656.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Diego-based semiconductor company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1423738286609911808.png

Shares of Qualcomm traded around $146.16, showing that the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

1423738754274807808.png

Southern

The fund owns 7.2 million shares of Southern (

SO, Financial), giving the position a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio.

1423742351448330240.png

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based utility company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming more than 70% of global competitors despite returns on assets underperforming more than 56% of global regulated utility companies.

1423752017704243200.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long UPS
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar