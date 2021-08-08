Logo
3 Stocks Growing Revenue Per Share Fast

Their 5-year revenue per share growth rates have outperformed the S&P 500

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Aug 08, 2021

Summary

  • Splunk Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp and Encore Capital Group Inc have outperformed the benchmark in terms of higher revenue per share growth rates
  • The S&P 500, a benchmark index for the US market, saw its aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share rise by 2.4% per annum over the past 5 years
Article's Main Image

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 2.4% over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. stock market closed at $4,436.52 on Friday, up approximately 103% over the past five years through Aug. 6.

Thus, investors could be interested in the three stocks listed below, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Splunk Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Splunk Inc. (

SPLK, Financial), a San Francisco, California-based producer of software that is used to search, investigate, monitor and analyze big data generated by computers without human intervention.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 24% on average every year over the past five years.

1424319543555248128.png

The share price has risen 135.86% over the past five years to close at $144.66 on Friday for a market capitalization of $23.71 billion and a 52-week range of $110.28 to $225.89 per share.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $168.54 per share.

The company's largest top fund holder is Price T Rowe Associates Inc /Md/ with 14.61% of shares outstanding, followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 8.86% and BlackRock Inc. with 6.49%.

ON Semiconductor Corp

The second company that makes the cut is ON Semiconductor Corp (

ON, Financial), a Phoenix, Arizona-based manufacturer and seller of semiconductors with operations held worldwide

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 9.7% on average every year over the past five years.

1424319546973605888.png

The stock has risen more than 345% over the past five years to close at $45.28 on Friday for a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a 52-week range of $19.75 to $46.29.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and have established an average target price of $53.25 per share for this stock.

The company's largest top fund holder is FMR LLC with 9.76% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock with 8.93% and Vanguard Group Inc with 8.69%.

Encore Capital Group Inc

The third company that makes the cut is Encore Capital Group Inc (

ECPG, Financial), a San Diego, California-based financial services company providing debt recovery solutions services to several businesses worldwide.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 2.7% on average every year over the past five years.

1424319550102556672.png

The stock has risen by about 128% over the past five years to close at $48.24 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a 52-week range of $29.21 to $49.74.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $55 per share.

The company's largest top fund holder is BlackRock Inc. with 17.15% of shares outstanding, followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 10.90% and Broad Run Investment Management, LLC with 8.50%.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
