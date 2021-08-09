Greencity Acquisition Corporation Announces It Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greencity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GRCY) (the "Company") received a letter on August 6, 2021 from Nasdaq stating, that based on the Company's filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on July 26, 2021, Nasdaq has determined that the Company now complies with the filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

About Greencity Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, the Company intends to focus on businesses that have a connection to the Asian market.

